Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WARNIG LIGHT Kawasaki STX 1100 DI 2000 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location 02359 Posts 1 WARNIG LIGHT Kawasaki STX 1100 DI 2000 I everyone, I just bought a Kawasaki STX 1100 DI 2000 from Craiglist and now the Warning enG light is on.Hope i didnt get snookered. Dealers dont have old diagnostic. So Im trying to piece together everything. from the posting here I have: software and manual. need cable. from My readings I dont see Use for "interface Box"

Is an interface Box a necessity? and for what?

Any suppiers still selling interface cable?

Thanks for you help guys. #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Copperas Cove, TX Age 34 Posts 50 Re: WARNIG LIGHT Kawasaki STX 1100 DI 2000 I'm not sure what your talking about when referring to the "interface box" so I can't help you there. You can make your own cable if you're handy. There is a good write up on here I'll include the link at the bottom. You can also get the cable from partzilla.com. The part number is 57001-1460 again the link is below.



http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=398119



Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

