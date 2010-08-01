pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 03:08 PM #1
    OldahamPond
    OldahamPond is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2017
    Location
    02359
    Posts
    1

    WARNIG LIGHT Kawasaki STX 1100 DI 2000

    I everyone, I just bought a Kawasaki STX 1100 DI 2000 from Craiglist and now the Warning enG light is on.Hope i didnt get snookered. Dealers dont have old diagnostic. So Im trying to piece together everything. from the posting here I have: software and manual. need cable. from My readings I dont see Use for "interface Box"
    Is an interface Box a necessity? and for what?
    Any suppiers still selling interface cable?
    Thanks for you help guys.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:39 PM #2
    Tone
    Tone is online now
    PWCToday Newbie Tone's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2017
    Location
    Copperas Cove, TX
    Age
    34
    Posts
    50

    Re: WARNIG LIGHT Kawasaki STX 1100 DI 2000

    I'm not sure what your talking about when referring to the "interface box" so I can't help you there. You can make your own cable if you're handy. There is a good write up on here I'll include the link at the bottom. You can also get the cable from partzilla.com. The part number is 57001-1460 again the link is below.

    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=398119

    https://www.partzilla.com/product/kawasaki/57001-1460
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 