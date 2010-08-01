|
|
-
WARNIG LIGHT Kawasaki STX 1100 DI 2000
I everyone, I just bought a Kawasaki STX 1100 DI 2000 from Craiglist and now the Warning enG light is on.Hope i didnt get snookered. Dealers dont have old diagnostic. So Im trying to piece together everything. from the posting here I have: software and manual. need cable. from My readings I dont see Use for "interface Box"
Is an interface Box a necessity? and for what?
Any suppiers still selling interface cable?
Thanks for you help guys.
-
PWCToday Newbie
Re: WARNIG LIGHT Kawasaki STX 1100 DI 2000
I'm not sure what your talking about when referring to the "interface box" so I can't help you there. You can make your own cable if you're handy. There is a good write up on here I'll include the link at the bottom. You can also get the cable from partzilla.com. The part number is 57001-1460 again the link is below.
http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=398119
https://www.partzilla.com/product/kawasaki/57001-1460
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules