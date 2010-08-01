Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: New 2004 Yamaha FX Cruiser HO owner #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location NJ Posts 1 New 2004 Yamaha FX Cruiser HO owner Hello To Everyone on the forum @ PWC Today.



I am a new 2004 Yamaha FX Cruiser HO owner in Northern New Jersey. This is my first Yamaha Waverunner.



I purchased this wave runner at the beginning of the summer from the original owner.



The wave runner had 230 hours on it, was garage kept and in beautiful clean condition.



We used it all summer and it ran great. I added Marine stabil every time that we added fuel (1 ounce to 10 gallons of premium fuel as this is what the original owner had done)



I just completed the winterization of this wave runner this past weekend following the winterization post / thread on this forum which was great and very helpful. I



- added the yamalube recommended Fuel Med RX stabilizer and topped off the tank with Premium fuel as this is what the original owner has always used.

- Changed the oil & Filter with Yamalube watercraft 10W40 and the new yamaha oil filter 5GH-13440-50

- Lubed the intermediate Housing with marine grease

- Lubed all of the cables and sprayed the jet pump assembly with anti corrosive.

- Sprayed entire inside of engine compartment with fluid film

- Ran and flushed ski after oil change. Lifted nose of ski, started ski and tapped the throttle several times yesterday, 2-3 hours apart for 5-6 seconds to drain the water as the ski will be stored in an unheated shed this winter. I did this again today, as I have read that these ski's DO NOT need to have antifreeze added to them

- Fogged the engine with yamaha fogging oil by removing the air box cover and spraying into the intakes. Then replacing the cover and ran the ski for 10 seconds without water.

- Vacuumed out the water flushing port with a shop vac.

- then removed the battery, cleaned the terminals and cables, and placed the battery in a heated garage area on a float charger for the winter.

- washed and waxed the ski, propped the seat up with a towel, covered the ski and put it away for the winter.

- In the spring I will remove and replace the spark plugs (NGK CR9EB); after i reconnect the battery and start the ski to burn off the fogging oil.

- in the spring I will also install a new yamaha air filter as I do not know how old the existing one is?

- Please advise if there is anything that i have left out ?

- Thank you to everyone for there help.



