  1. Today, 10:08 AM #1
    MTRHEAD
    MTRHEAD is online now
    I dream skis MTRHEAD's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2003
    Location
    MotorCity
    Posts
    677

    Trick dual 44mm SBN intake system setup Superjet/Blaster

    Trick dual 44mm SBN intake system setup Superjet/Blaster - strong hard hitting setup. Selling because building a lites ski. included a picture with a cut away 62T case to show how it works - $275 plus shipping


    Carbs:
    44mm SBN from 760
    Rebuilt completely this year 17 all new gaskets/pumps/filters etc
    Chokes removed and primer fitting installed
    2.5/80 125/110 reverse jetting
    UMI billet throttle wheel


    Intake manifold:
    Ported oem manifold with cross-over blocked off
    Manifold milled on angle so carbs dont hit head short path for harder hit
    Manifold pocket milled for reed tip  dont need reed tipper
    RHAAS billet quick jet plate  milled thinner for better hit  extra o-rings included


    Reed cages:

    Milled OEM cages to sit in pocketed manifold  results same as running a reed tipper
    760 fiber reeds  lapped surface
    R&D reed stuffers

    R&D power plenum  ported/polished for exact line up
