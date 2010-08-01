Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Trick dual 44mm SBN intake system setup Superjet/Blaster #1 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2003 Location MotorCity Posts 677 Trick dual 44mm SBN intake system setup Superjet/Blaster Trick dual 44mm SBN intake system setup Superjet/Blaster - strong hard hitting setup. Selling because building a lites ski. included a picture with a cut away 62T case to show how it works - $275 plus shipping





Carbs:

44mm SBN from 760

Rebuilt completely this year 17 all new gaskets/pumps/filters etc

Chokes removed and primer fitting installed

2.5/80 125/110 reverse jetting

UMI billet throttle wheel





Intake manifold:

Ported oem manifold with cross-over blocked off

Manifold milled on angle so carbs dont hit head short path for harder hit

Manifold pocket milled for reed tip  dont need reed tipper

RHAAS billet quick jet plate  milled thinner for better hit  extra o-rings included





Reed cages:



Milled OEM cages to sit in pocketed manifold  results same as running a reed tipper

760 fiber reeds  lapped surface

R&D reed stuffers



R&D power plenum  ported/polished for exact line up Attached Images IMG_6688.JPG (478.5 KB, 0 views)

