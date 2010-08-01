Trick dual 44mm SBN intake system setup Superjet/Blaster
Trick dual 44mm SBN intake system setup Superjet/Blaster - strong hard hitting setup. Selling because building a lites ski. included a picture with a cut away 62T case to show how it works - $275 plus shipping
Carbs:
44mm SBN from 760
Rebuilt completely this year 17 all new gaskets/pumps/filters etc
Chokes removed and primer fitting installed
2.5/80 125/110 reverse jetting
UMI billet throttle wheel
Intake manifold:
Ported oem manifold with cross-over blocked off
Manifold milled on angle so carbs dont hit head short path for harder hit
Manifold pocket milled for reed tip dont need reed tipper
RHAAS billet quick jet plate milled thinner for better hit extra o-rings included
Reed cages:
Milled OEM cages to sit in pocketed manifold results same as running a reed tipper
760 fiber reeds lapped surface
R&D reed stuffers
R&D power plenum ported/polished for exact line up