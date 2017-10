Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2017 Sea Doo GTX Gauge #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2008 Location Lincoln Park Age 28 Posts 10 2017 Sea Doo GTX Gauge Hi guys on my 2017 GTX yesterday i noticed a temperature gauge that showed a temperature of 303 degrees. It fluctuated slightly and then i did not see it any more on my gauge. Not sure what this temperature is for. The degrees on the gauge went away. Ski ran fine and no alarms or anything. If anyone can help let me know. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) kcr357 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules