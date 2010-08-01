Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 98 Seadoo GTI not getting up to speed PLEASE HELP #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location North Ga Age 30 Posts 1 98 Seadoo GTI not getting up to speed PLEASE HELP Okay before anyone says look it up I have at least 15 links saved in my browser right now.

So the problem is when I took it out today for a test run I couldnt go over 23ish WOT.

The back story is I replaced the grey tempo 1/4 lines because the ski sat for a couple of years drained

the old gas and put new gas replaced the oil injector lines 3/32 and I rebuilt the Mikuni

BN40i carb Ive read several sources that make me think the high speed adjustment should be set at 1.5 turns but Ive also read that it should be set on 0 turns. My plugs are great shape no fouling etc. I can hit the throttle going idle speed and theres great response but when I get up to 23 ish it seems like thats all itll go should I set the high adjustment to 1.5 turns and try it ? Or am I looking at a different problem? Also this is the silver engine and single carb.

