Okay before anyone says look it up I have at least 15 links saved in my browser right now.
So the problem is when I took it out today for a test run I couldnt go over 23ish WOT.
The back story is I replaced the grey tempo 1/4 lines because the ski sat for a couple of years drained
the old gas and put new gas replaced the oil injector lines 3/32 and I rebuilt the Mikuni
BN40i carb Ive read several sources that make me think the high speed adjustment should be set at 1.5 turns but Ive also read that it should be set on 0 turns. My plugs are great shape no fouling etc. I can hit the throttle going idle speed and theres great response but when I get up to 23 ish it seems like thats all itll go should I set the high adjustment to 1.5 turns and try it ? Or am I looking at a different problem? Also this is the silver engine and single carb.