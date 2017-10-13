pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 03:30 PM #1
    joshuabbrown
    joshuabbrown is offline
    Frequent Poster joshuabbrown's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2016
    Location
    Ga
    Age
    25
    Posts
    216

    Just picked up a 1990 Squarenose 650 Superjet. Very Happy.

    Had to toot my own horn a bit. Picked up the ski for free.....long story.
    Got it home, and after 5 hours of tinkering, it runs!!!!!!!!!
    Corroded to hell, but I cleaned it all up, cleaned the carb, washed everything down. Yet to water test it, but runs like a champ on the hose.
    Only thing it needs is a handle pole, this one is cracked to hell.
    I was looking for a "bible" thread...or just some good info on the 650 superjet....havent found much. Could anyone point me to another thread? Or point me to a handle pole? Thanks!!!!!

    Bragging Photos. Looks rough, but its a work in progress.
    20171013_170106.jpg20171013_170117.jpg
    Anyone in South GA, lets ride.

    The Fleet:
    1993 650 X2
    1990 JS550
    1986 JS550
    1989 JS300 (for sale)
    1989 JS300SX (for sale)
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:07 PM #2
    JSNate
    JSNate is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JSNate's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    Michigan
    Age
    54
    Posts
    4,179

    Re: Just picked up a 1990 Squarenose 650 Superjet. Very Happy.

    Nice find! A lot of people with SN's install a RN pole.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 