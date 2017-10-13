Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Just picked up a 1990 Squarenose 650 Superjet. Very Happy. #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jan 2016 Location Ga Age 25 Posts 216 Just picked up a 1990 Squarenose 650 Superjet. Very Happy. Had to toot my own horn a bit. Picked up the ski for free.....long story.

Got it home, and after 5 hours of tinkering, it runs!!!!!!!!!

Corroded to hell, but I cleaned it all up, cleaned the carb, washed everything down. Yet to water test it, but runs like a champ on the hose.

Only thing it needs is a handle pole, this one is cracked to hell.

I was looking for a "bible" thread...or just some good info on the 650 superjet....havent found much. Could anyone point me to another thread? Or point me to a handle pole? Thanks!!!!!



Bragging Photos. Looks rough, but its a work in progress.

20171013_170106.jpg20171013_170117.jpg Anyone in South GA, lets ride.



The Fleet:

1993 650 X2

1990 JS550

1986 JS550

1989 JS300 (for sale)

