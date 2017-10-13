Had to toot my own horn a bit. Picked up the ski for free.....long story.
Got it home, and after 5 hours of tinkering, it runs!!!!!!!!!
Corroded to hell, but I cleaned it all up, cleaned the carb, washed everything down. Yet to water test it, but runs like a champ on the hose.
Only thing it needs is a handle pole, this one is cracked to hell.
I was looking for a "bible" thread...or just some good info on the 650 superjet....havent found much. Could anyone point me to another thread? Or point me to a handle pole? Thanks!!!!!
Bragging Photos. Looks rough, but its a work in progress.
20171013_170106.jpg20171013_170117.jpg