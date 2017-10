Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB: 1990 Square Nose Superjet Handle Pole. #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jan 2016 Location Ga Age 25 Posts 216 WTB: 1990 Square Nose Superjet Handle Pole. Just made the jump from Kawi's. Got a 1990 Superjet, and surprisingly needs almost nothing....except a pole. The current one has the pad ripped to shreds and the pole itself is almost in half where it meets the hood bumper....

I'm located in South Ga. Does anyone have one for sale? Doesn't need to be super nice, just functional and hopefully with a pad. Shoot me info with shipping and price. Thanks!!! 7704029855



Showoff photo....

20171013_170106.jpg20171013_170117.jpg Anyone in South GA, lets ride.



The Fleet:

1993 650 X2

1990 JS550

1986 JS550

1989 JS300 (for sale)

1989 JS300SX (for sale) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules