I was wondering if anyone has attempted to rewire there own stator? I know its going to be tedious and pain in the butt but I think in the long run it will be better. The reason I want to do it myself is from what I have been able to find from my research is that the main problem with these is that the wire Kawasaki used was too small and thats why this problem is so common. I dont want to buy one that has the same gauge wire just for it to possibly happen again in the the future when I can take a little bit of time and do it myself with one gauge heavier wire. Does anyone know what gauge the stock wire is???