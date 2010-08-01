pxctoday

  Today, 11:48 AM
    Danny.reamer
    Danny.reamer is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2017
    Location
    Shreveport
    Age
    30
    Posts
    1

    Rewire 750sx stator

    I was wondering if anyone has attempted to rewire there own stator? I know its going to be tedious and pain in the butt but I think in the long run it will be better. The reason I want to do it myself is from what I have been able to find from my research is that the main problem with these is that the wire Kawasaki used was too small and thats why this problem is so common. I dont want to buy one that has the same gauge wire just for it to possibly happen again in the the future when I can take a little bit of time and do it myself with one gauge heavier wire. Does anyone know what gauge the stock wire is???
  Today, 12:21 PM
    hooka-2
    hooka-2 is offline
    Top Dog hooka-2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2005
    Location
    sebring florida
    Posts
    1,849

    Re: Rewire 750sx stator

    I've been told that the Big Pin stators went to a heavier wire than the small pin motors to correct that problem. Don't know if there is any truth to it but that's what i heard
