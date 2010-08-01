Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Rewire 750sx stator #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location Shreveport Age 30 Posts 1 Rewire 750sx stator I was wondering if anyone has attempted to rewire there own stator? I know its going to be tedious and pain in the butt but I think in the long run it will be better. The reason I want to do it myself is from what I have been able to find from my research is that the main problem with these is that the wire Kawasaki used was too small and thats why this problem is so common. I dont want to buy one that has the same gauge wire just for it to possibly happen again in the the future when I can take a little bit of time and do it myself with one gauge heavier wire. Does anyone know what gauge the stock wire is??? #2 Top Dog Join Date Nov 2005 Location sebring florida Posts 1,849 Re: Rewire 750sx stator I've been told that the Big Pin stators went to a heavier wire than the small pin motors to correct that problem. Don't know if there is any truth to it but that's what i heard 90 X2 (750), 92 X2 (750), 93 X2 (750),93 X2 (750), 99 Ultra 150(sold) 1995 Waveblaster 1 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 6 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

