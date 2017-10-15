So beings I've never owned an x-2 and now I do I'm in the process of deforming and flat decking one .
Question 1: can someone please identify each tube and what it's for going to the pump I know a few but there's a few that I'm like wtf ?

Question :2 when doing the sxr steering cable mod do I still need all those damn linkages in the motor bay or do u delete them all and just run the cable ? Almost like a standard stand up minus all those linkages that go to the steering stem ?



They picture is in reference to question :1 which do I need and what are there uses ? Thanks in advance !


