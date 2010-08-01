pxctoday

  Today, 06:59 PM #1
    seadoobutch787
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Michigan
    Age
    45
    Posts
    2,518

    WTB Roll Ez beach cart or jetski type in Michigan

    Looking for a good used sitdown roll ez type push cart or Jetski dolly in Michigan.
    1997 Seadoo SPX---limited mod
    1996 Seadoo GSX--Cruiser
    1995 Kawasaki 550/750sx---Conversion ski
    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...750+conversion
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ucxd...TcG7qp45xTX9xV
  Today, 07:03 PM #2
    seadoobutch787
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Michigan
    Age
    45
    Posts
    2,518

    Re: WTB Roll Ez beach cart or jetski type in Michigan

    Here's some pics
    1997 Seadoo SPX---limited mod
    1996 Seadoo GSX--Cruiser
    1995 Kawasaki 550/750sx---Conversion ski
    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...750+conversion
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ucxd...TcG7qp45xTX9xV
