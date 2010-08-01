Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Recommendations for a shop to Mill my stock Cylinder Head #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2005 Location Mooresville Age 36 Posts 73 Recommendations for a shop to Mill my stock Cylinder Head Like the title states I am looking for recommendations on shops who have done cylinder head milling in the past. Just want my stock 650 cut to bump compression to 180psi. Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2006 Location Barnstead, NH Age 39 Posts 5,917 Re: Recommendations for a shop to Mill my stock Cylinder Head Originally Posted by 112motorsports Originally Posted by Like the title states I am looking for recommendations on shops who have done cylinder head milling in the past. Just want my stock 650 cut to bump compression to 180psi. Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.

Groupk.com

#3 PWCToday Guru Join Date Nov 2012 Location North Carolina Age 44 Posts 491 Re: Recommendations for a shop to Mill my stock Cylinder Head GroupK or Newmiller Machine (mc6 on this forum).





