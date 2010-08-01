pxctoday

  Today, 06:56 PM #1
    112motorsports
    Recommendations for a shop to Mill my stock Cylinder Head

    Like the title states I am looking for recommendations on shops who have done cylinder head milling in the past. Just want my stock 650 cut to bump compression to 180psi. Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.
  Today, 07:25 PM #2
    jdpilot
    Re: Recommendations for a shop to Mill my stock Cylinder Head

    Quote Originally Posted by 112motorsports View Post
    Like the title states I am looking for recommendations on shops who have done cylinder head milling in the past. Just want my stock 650 cut to bump compression to 180psi. Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.
    Group k. Hands down the best. In the biz since the sport started.
    Groupk.com
  Today, 07:31 PM #3
    GabeH
    Re: Recommendations for a shop to Mill my stock Cylinder Head

    GroupK or Newmiller Machine (mc6 on this forum).


