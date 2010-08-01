|
Recommendations for a shop to Mill my stock Cylinder Head
Like the title states I am looking for recommendations on shops who have done cylinder head milling in the past. Just want my stock 650 cut to bump compression to 180psi. Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.
Re: Recommendations for a shop to Mill my stock Cylinder Head
Group k. Hands down the best. In the biz since the sport started.
Originally Posted by 112motorsports
Groupk.com
Re: Recommendations for a shop to Mill my stock Cylinder Head
GroupK or Newmiller Machine (mc6 on this forum).
