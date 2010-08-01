pxctoday

  1. Today, 01:34 PM #1
    1998 ZXI 1100 Cant get above 6500 rpms

    Our whole group of jetski riders/owners are at a loss.
    When I first got the jetski it went up to about 7200 rpms. I first noticed a problem when that number leaked down to about 7000rpms and then proceeded to get lower and lower until it got to 5500rpms, where it would run smoothly. This happened over the course of two weeks with it being taken out for a ride maybe twice a week. If you slowly push down on the throttle it will ride smoothly until 6500rpms, where it starts sputtering and choking on itself until it gets back down to 5500rpms. If you press hard on the throttle it sputters almost immediately. It almost feels like its running out of gas but the tank is full.
    We checked compression on all three cylinders and theyre fine, the carbs were taken out and rebuilt by our mechanic, we put in a new coil, replaced all the spark plugs, put in a new fuel filter, replaced the cdi box and on a second look at the carbs we found one of the membranes were torn, which we also replaced but the problem persists.
    I dont know what else to do, but we mostly agree that it must be fuel related. Any ideas would be appreciated.
  2. Today, 01:39 PM #2
    Re: 1998 ZXI 1100 Cant get above 6500 rpms

    Check your reeds, might be time for a leak down test your crank seals could be going out.


