My 650sx throttle cable is not long enough on the push/pull throttle bracket for the twin keihins from the 750SS and I tossed the 750ss hull and throttle cable. I'm using the 750 throttle cable bracket (the one that's attached to the block) but the ferrule end of my cable is just barely too short. Anyone have any input or suggestions? Thanks 1989 650sx - 750 SP swap, Mariner large chamber pipe / intake grate / rideplate / 4 deg JetWorks bars, finger throttle, custom paint, dual SBN38

Drill new holes on the bracket and move the bracket towards the carbs if you have space or get a sxi bracket. It has more material to work with.

750ss left. 750 sxi on right

