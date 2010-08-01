Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: FL: Yamaha Parts & FXHO Hull #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2003 Location The Beach Posts 438 FL: Yamaha Parts & FXHO Hull I have some left over parts from the SUV (2002) > 4-stroke conversion (2006) and want to get rid of them.



Conversion thread: http://www.greenhulk.net/forums/showthread.php?t=142417



From the SUV:



Intake manifold with reeds (NPV motor)



SUV Pump with impeller and drive shaft



Electrical box CDI + Coils, starter solenoid.



---



From the FX HO:



Full hull with several parts still on it, great condition and title.



Pics below, the 1st three can easily be shipped and I ship daily. The hull will either need to be locally picked up or shipped via freight.



I'll check the board, but for fastest response, please use: beachy /at\ vmdesigns (dot) net [Remove the obvious to send email]





