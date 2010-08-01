I have some left over parts from the SUV (2002) > 4-stroke conversion (2006) and want to get rid of them.

Conversion thread: http://www.greenhulk.net/forums/showthread.php?t=142417

From the SUV:

Intake manifold with reeds (NPV motor)

SUV Pump with impeller and drive shaft

Electrical box CDI + Coils, starter solenoid.

---

From the FX HO:

Full hull with several parts still on it, great condition and title.

Pics below, the 1st three can easily be shipped and I ship daily. The hull will either need to be locally picked up or shipped via freight.

I'll check the board, but for fastest response, please use: beachy /at\ vmdesigns (dot) net [Remove the obvious to send email]