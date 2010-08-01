Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Testing heat sensor #278 / 000194 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2016 Location Raystown Lake, PA Posts 13 Blog Entries 3 Testing heat sensor #278 / 000194 Recently had to rebuild top end of 1994 SeaDoo GTX. Piston seizure. iniatally caused by oil injection hoses to rotary valve intake disinigrated. I have a question as to why the the heat sensor did not sound the buzzer to warn me. Does the epansion of the rings and piston happen so fast that the heat sensor can't react? I tested my heat sensor with a pan of boiling water and a ohm meter, (not digital, gotta use what I got). After the water began boiling, The ohm meter's needle, set at 1K, went to 200K and held there. Is the #278 / 000914 a resitor type sensor or is it a on / off switch? If it is a resistor type, would not the buzzer start off at low volumn and build? I was expecting it to be on / off switch and the buzzer woul activate at full volumn. By the way, the buzzer works. Scared the bejeeses out of me when i tested it. Final question: Does it seem that my heat sensor is OK? THanks for your thoughts. #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2010 Location NC Posts 221 Re: Testing heat sensor #278 / 000194 "Does the expansion of the rings and piston happen so fast that the heat sensor can't react?" The answer to this question is yes. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules