997 Yamaha Superset Round Nose. 701 bored over to a 760, port and polished. ADA head. Full MSD ignition system enhancer and coil with all wiring. Exhaust is also port and polished. Quick steering plate, wide blowsion bars, blowsion digger foot holds. 13/19 prop, trim lever and ride plate, dual cooling ports and electric bilge pump. Start/Stop switch and lanyard. Ski could use new hydroturf and hand grips but that's cosmetic. Ready to go. Will throw in a Blaster Mod Chamber for the right price. Chamber has dent to fit in a Kawasaki X2 if desired but doesn't leak and never had any repairs. Clean title and in hand. $4000