1991 Kawasaki JS440 rear exhaust, new seals, extra crank seal, original owners manual and dealer sheet, original cover, ski is mostly stock. Pictures show ski without a battery, recently the battery died so I took it out and charged it. Threw it in the ski this morning and it fired right up. Star/Stop switch and lanyard. Aftermarket grips and handle bars. Hand pole spring. I also have an extra solas prop and shaft. Original graphics, ski has small fiberglass patch in front of the gas cap but doesn't leak. Clean title and in hand. Ready to go. Will also throw in a very early and rare West Coast exhaust for the right price. $1400