pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 11:41 AM #1
    Tynewberry
    Tynewberry is offline
    PWCToday Newbie Tynewberry's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2017
    Location
    Clovis, CA
    Posts
    22

    1991 Kawasaki JS440

    1991 Kawasaki JS440 rear exhaust, new seals, extra crank seal, original owners manual and dealer sheet, original cover, ski is mostly stock. Pictures show ski without a battery, recently the battery died so I took it out and charged it. Threw it in the ski this morning and it fired right up. Star/Stop switch and lanyard. Aftermarket grips and handle bars. Hand pole spring. I also have an extra solas prop and shaft. Original graphics, ski has small fiberglass patch in front of the gas cap but doesn't leak. Clean title and in hand. Ready to go. Will also throw in a very early and rare West Coast exhaust for the right price. $1400
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:36 PM #2
    BLRider
    BLRider is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home BLRider's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    SE MI
    Age
    53
    Posts
    9,344

    Re: 1991 Kawasaki JS440

    You should install the Westcoast pipe, I have that exact pipe on my 440 and it is a nice (and quiet) increase in power.
    Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.

    Photos no longer being hosted by Photobucket.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 