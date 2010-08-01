Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1991 Kawasaki JS440 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location Clovis, CA Posts 22 1991 Kawasaki JS440 1991 Kawasaki JS440 rear exhaust, new seals, extra crank seal, original owners manual and dealer sheet, original cover, ski is mostly stock. Pictures show ski without a battery, recently the battery died so I took it out and charged it. Threw it in the ski this morning and it fired right up. Star/Stop switch and lanyard. Aftermarket grips and handle bars. Hand pole spring. I also have an extra solas prop and shaft. Original graphics, ski has small fiberglass patch in front of the gas cap but doesn't leak. Clean title and in hand. Ready to go. Will also throw in a very early and rare West Coast exhaust for the right price. $1400 Attached Images IMG_7727.jpg (1.80 MB, 9 views)

IMG_7727.jpg (1.80 MB, 9 views) IMG_7730.jpg (1.98 MB, 8 views)

IMG_7730.jpg (1.98 MB, 8 views) IMG_7731.jpg (2.18 MB, 9 views)

IMG_7731.jpg (2.18 MB, 9 views) IMG_7437.jpg (37.7 KB, 8 views) #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 9,344 Re: 1991 Kawasaki JS440 You should install the Westcoast pipe, I have that exact pipe on my 440 and it is a nice (and quiet) increase in power. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.



