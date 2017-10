Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: tandem axle trailer #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2013 Location amherstburg, on, canada Age 49 Posts 207 tandem axle trailer I looked through some of the old threads. Couldn't find any pics of what I'm after. I'm looking at buying a tandem axle 2 place trailer. I do a 400 mile round trip several times a summer. I've got 2 f12x's on a 98 shorelander trailer and I know I'm about maxed out for weight. I imagine with a tandem and brakes on one axle it would be beautiful for towing. Any thoughts? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) spatera Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules