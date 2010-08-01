Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Gas Leak can't figure out how #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location canada Posts 3 Gas Leak can't figure out how Ok, first off, I'm a total noob when it comes to this stuff, so I apologize on that front.

Background: I bought a 96 seadoo SPI this past summer to run at the lake and tow the kids around on. I had an issue when I first got it in that when I had the gas knob to "on" it would not take any gas in. The repair shop said they couldn't fix it because they didn't have the parts in stock so it'd take a while, and that if I just used the reserve setting it'd work. Which it did. I was fine with that.

When I took it out of the water this fall, I had it parked in the driveway for a bit before cleaning it up and winterizing it. I noticed that it was dripping gas ever so slightly on the left side of the hull (that's the left if i'm sitting on the sea-doo!). I am 99% sure i never had this leak when it was in the water, because I never saw any gas/oil slick in the water, never smelt it, etc...Anyways, I can't figure out how it's leaking and would prefer to figure that out before winterizing (all winterizing blogs I read indicate to put a full tank of gas into it for winter, with stabilizer).

In terms of the leak, when I poke my head in and have a look, there appears to be a gas line (yes, I'm still using the old grey ones) that runs from tank and to the inside edge of the hull. You can see from the pictures on the inside, here is the gas line going to the edge of the hull.

IMG_3454.JPG

This next picture shows the outside of the hull. There's some sort of black fitting just under the "ridge" where the top of the machine meets the bottom. It seems to be leaking out of there.



IMG_3474.JPG



I have no idea why there is a line that goes to the edge like that. Any info/advice is greatly appreciated. I was going to winterize this all myself, but figured since this leak, I better get it addressed first!



Any info/advice is greatly appreciated. Cheers from the East Coast of Canada! Attached Images IMG_3474.JPG (1.87 MB, 9 views) #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Feb 2002 Location Vancouver, BC Canada Age 55 Posts 3,060 Re: Gas Leak can't figure out how It appears the on fuel line and the vent line are switched on the fuel baffle. Switch them back. Also, check with your dealer for a gas tank recall.

Where do you live?



Chester Last edited by Chester; Yesterday at 09:21 PM . Speed is very expensive. How fast do you want to spend?



Stand up:

98 SXi-Pro



Couches:

96 XP

86 X2 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules