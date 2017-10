Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: JS550 with Reed Valves #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Madison, Ohio Age 24 Posts 22 JS550 with Reed Valves The 87 JS550 I bought a couple of months ago has a reed block added to the intake manifold.



Is there any point to having reeds in a piston port intake machine? Does the 550SX intake go to the case? 1987 JS550



Riding Lake Erie around Madison, OH #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2002 Location gold coast Age 49 Posts 6,954 Re: JS550 with Reed Valves Yes there is and it uses a 650sx intake and reeds Mr Ski its been over 48mths now. Have those parts turned up yet. I would like my factory half pipe and the pjs reed stuffers back #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Madison, Ohio Age 24 Posts 22 Re: JS550 with Reed Valves I'm not familiar with the 650. Does the intake still go right into the cylinders? And then, if I needed new reeds, I would buy 650 reeds? 1987 JS550



Riding Lake Erie around Madison, OH #4 Top Dog Join Date Oct 2006 Location under a ton of work Posts 1,810 Re: JS550 with Reed Valves post pictures of what you have. #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 9,342 Re: JS550 with Reed Valves You probably have the Goki Reed adapter on your cylinder. The reeds on a 550sx are on the cylinder while the 650/750/800 reeds all go in the crank case. The Reed add on that you have will make your ski easier to start and give it a boost in efficiency. The reed adapter uses 650 Reed cages and pedals. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.



