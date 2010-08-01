pxctoday

  Yesterday, 07:25 PM
    Kershawman
    Kershawman is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Feb 2016
    Location
    New Jersey
    Posts
    116

    Looking for Stock Water Box from 1986 Kawasaki X2

    I am looking to buy a stock waterbox from a 1986 Kawasaki X2. Please include a picture. Let me know the price and other details too. Thanks.
    davemarkunas@yahoo.com
  Yesterday, 08:03 PM
    2strokesmoke
    2strokesmoke is offline
    Resident Guru 2strokesmoke's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    939

    Re: Looking for Stock Water Box from 1986 Kawasaki X2

    One on ebay right now. Not mine
  Yesterday, 08:38 PM
    johnvx110
    johnvx110 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Oct 2010
    Location
    Northcentral PA
    Age
    44
    Posts
    51

    Re: Looking for Stock Water Box from 1986 Kawasaki X2

    If you still need one I have one here in PA. Make a reasonable offer and it's yours.
