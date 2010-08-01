|
Looking for Stock Water Box from 1986 Kawasaki X2
I am looking to buy a stock waterbox from a 1986 Kawasaki X2. Please include a picture. Let me know the price and other details too. Thanks.
davemarkunas@yahoo.com
Resident Guru
Re: Looking for Stock Water Box from 1986 Kawasaki X2
One on ebay right now. Not mine
Re: Looking for Stock Water Box from 1986 Kawasaki X2
If you still need one I have one here in PA. Make a reasonable offer and it's yours.
