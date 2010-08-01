Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Looking for Stock Water Box from 1986 Kawasaki X2 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2016 Location New Jersey Posts 116 Looking for Stock Water Box from 1986 Kawasaki X2 I am looking to buy a stock waterbox from a 1986 Kawasaki X2. Please include a picture. Let me know the price and other details too. Thanks.

One on ebay right now. Not mine #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2010 Location Northcentral PA Age 44 Posts 51 Re: Looking for Stock Water Box from 1986 Kawasaki X2 If you still need one I have one here in PA. Make a reasonable offer and it's yours.

