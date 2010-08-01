Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: ***Yamaha Garage Cleanout*** #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 30 Posts 5,509 ***Yamaha Garage Cleanout*** No longer in need of any of these items...





(2) 650/701/760 starters - $50 shipped each



61x nozzle - $50 shipped



Other nozzle - $30 shipped



Steering nozzles, one has a crack - $40 shipped on the good one, $25 shipped on cracked one



Pump bolts for 144 pump if I remember - $25 shipped



(2) 62t heads - $30 shipped each



(1) 64x Head - $30 shipped



(2) Throttle cables, believe they are superjet length but not sure - $20 shipped each



64x flywheel - $25 shipped



(2) Stock finger throttles - $20 shipped each



Superjet battery tray - $30 shipped



Complete stock 38 F/A assembly - $35 shipped



Stock 38 F/A pieces - $15 shipped



Waveblaster 2 midshaft (housing I believe is same as supejet/fx-1)- $40 shipped



64x cdi (works) - $40 shipped



6m6 regulator (works, pulled from wb2 ebox) - $25 shipped



Aftermarket handpole breather tubes (new) - $20 shipped/pair



Empty/bare Ebox housing - $25 shipped



650/701/760 bedplates - $30 shipped



Waveblaster 1 stock intake grate - $20 shipped



Stock single 38 F/A - $20 shipped



(2) 144mm pump cones - $20 shipped each



Single Superjet motor mount, nice shape - $35 shipped



Small limiting rope - $20 shipped



Fuel selector knob - $15 shipped



Ebox mount brackets (not sure what they fit) - $25 shipped



5 finger coupler damper - $13 shipped



(2) head/exhaust brackets - $15 shipped each

