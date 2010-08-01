|
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
***Yamaha Garage Cleanout***
No longer in need of any of these items...
(2) 650/701/760 starters - $50 shipped each
61x nozzle - $50 shipped
Other nozzle - $30 shipped
Steering nozzles, one has a crack - $40 shipped on the good one, $25 shipped on cracked one
Pump bolts for 144 pump if I remember - $25 shipped
(2) 62t heads - $30 shipped each
(1) 64x Head - $30 shipped
(2) Throttle cables, believe they are superjet length but not sure - $20 shipped each
64x flywheel - $25 shipped
(2) Stock finger throttles - $20 shipped each
Superjet battery tray - $30 shipped
Complete stock 38 F/A assembly - $35 shipped
Stock 38 F/A pieces - $15 shipped
Waveblaster 2 midshaft (housing I believe is same as supejet/fx-1)- $40 shipped
64x cdi (works) - $40 shipped
6m6 regulator (works, pulled from wb2 ebox) - $25 shipped
Aftermarket handpole breather tubes (new) - $20 shipped/pair
Empty/bare Ebox housing - $25 shipped
650/701/760 bedplates - $30 shipped
Waveblaster 1 stock intake grate - $20 shipped
Stock single 38 F/A - $20 shipped
(2) 144mm pump cones - $20 shipped each
Single Superjet motor mount, nice shape - $35 shipped
Small limiting rope - $20 shipped
Fuel selector knob - $15 shipped
Ebox mount brackets (not sure what they fit) - $25 shipped
5 finger coupler damper - $13 shipped
(2) head/exhaust brackets - $15 shipped each
