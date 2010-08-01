pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 02:53 PM #1
    Rushford_Ripper
    Rushford_Ripper is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Rushford_Ripper's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2009
    Location
    Buffalo
    Age
    30
    Posts
    5,509

    ***Yamaha Garage Cleanout***

    No longer in need of any of these items...


    (2) 650/701/760 starters - $50 shipped each

    61x nozzle - $50 shipped

    Other nozzle - $30 shipped

    Steering nozzles, one has a crack - $40 shipped on the good one, $25 shipped on cracked one

    Pump bolts for 144 pump if I remember - $25 shipped

    (2) 62t heads - $30 shipped each

    (1) 64x Head - $30 shipped

    (2) Throttle cables, believe they are superjet length but not sure - $20 shipped each

    64x flywheel - $25 shipped

    (2) Stock finger throttles - $20 shipped each

    Superjet battery tray - $30 shipped

    Complete stock 38 F/A assembly - $35 shipped

    Stock 38 F/A pieces - $15 shipped

    Waveblaster 2 midshaft (housing I believe is same as supejet/fx-1)- $40 shipped

    64x cdi (works) - $40 shipped

    6m6 regulator (works, pulled from wb2 ebox) - $25 shipped

    Aftermarket handpole breather tubes (new) - $20 shipped/pair

    Empty/bare Ebox housing - $25 shipped

    650/701/760 bedplates - $30 shipped

    Waveblaster 1 stock intake grate - $20 shipped

    Stock single 38 F/A - $20 shipped

    (2) 144mm pump cones - $20 shipped each

    Single Superjet motor mount, nice shape - $35 shipped

    Small limiting rope - $20 shipped

    Fuel selector knob - $15 shipped

    Ebox mount brackets (not sure what they fit) - $25 shipped

    5 finger coupler damper - $13 shipped

    (2) head/exhaust brackets - $15 shipped each
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Last edited by Rushford_Ripper; Today at 02:58 PM.

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:09 PM #2
    Rushford_Ripper
    Rushford_Ripper is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Rushford_Ripper's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2009
    Location
    Buffalo
    Age
    30
    Posts
    5,509

    Re: ***Yamaha Garage Cleanout***

    More pictures...
    Attached Images Attached Images

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 