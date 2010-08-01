Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2016 Sea Doo RXPX 40 HRS #1 I dream skis Join Date Jan 2008 Location Sac-a-tomato Age 45 Posts 754 2016 Sea Doo RXPX 40 HRS $13,500 OBO

2016 w following upgrades / history

New April 2016

Service, oil changes and service bulletins completed





RIVA PARTS:

Air intake mods

Supercharger tubes and BOV

Muffler bypass

Cold water cooling mod (removes heat soak)

Intake grate

Modded Oem prop

RIVA Tune





Custom stickers, seat over, grab handle and grips





In sport mode capable of 75-78 mph



Attached Images 52030138730__CBF2D467-F0D8-4166-9192-381269684F81.JPG (91.0 KB, 1 views)

52030138730__CBF2D467-F0D8-4166-9192-381269684F81.JPG (91.0 KB, 1 views) 52030138174__3E5FB70A-E4B9-48B9-AF2A-6431DF1F1BDC.JPG (114.6 KB, 1 views)

52030138174__3E5FB70A-E4B9-48B9-AF2A-6431DF1F1BDC.JPG (114.6 KB, 1 views) RXPX.jpg (134.2 KB, 1 views)

