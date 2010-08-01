|
|
-
I dream skis
2016 Sea Doo RXPX 40 HRS
$13,500 OBO
2016 w following upgrades / history
New April 2016
Service, oil changes and service bulletins completed
RIVA PARTS:
Air intake mods
Supercharger tubes and BOV
Muffler bypass
Cold water cooling mod (removes heat soak)
Intake grate
Modded Oem prop
RIVA Tune
Custom stickers, seat over, grab handle and grips
In sport mode capable of 75-78 mph
Last edited by NorCalGSX; Today at 01:09 PM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules