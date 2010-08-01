pxctoday

  Today, 01:09 PM
    NorCalGSX
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Location
    Sac-a-tomato
    Age
    45
    Posts
    754

    2016 Sea Doo RXPX 40 HRS

    $13,500 OBO
    2016 w following upgrades / history
    New April 2016
    Service, oil changes and service bulletins completed


    RIVA PARTS:
    Air intake mods
    Supercharger tubes and BOV
    Muffler bypass
    Cold water cooling mod (removes heat soak)
    Intake grate
    Modded Oem prop
    RIVA Tune


    Custom stickers, seat over, grab handle and grips


    In sport mode capable of 75-78 mph
    Last edited by NorCalGSX; Today at 01:09 PM.
