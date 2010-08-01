|
|
-
Newbie with a $150 xp
Hi there been reading the fourm as a guest for 2 weeks now. I purchased my first seadoo recently, it is curently not runing as the previous owner left it out at a public camp site and some one stole the electrical box, other then that its got good compression and has been garage kept. I look forward to fixing this beast and joining all those people out on the lake having too much fun!
