Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Newbie with a $150 xp #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location Duncan B.C. canada Age 25 Posts 1 Newbie with a $150 xp Hi there been reading the fourm as a guest for 2 weeks now. I purchased my first seadoo recently, it is curently not runing as the previous owner left it out at a public camp site and some one stole the electrical box, other then that its got good compression and has been garage kept. I look forward to fixing this beast and joining all those people out on the lake having too much fun! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules