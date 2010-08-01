pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 10:19 AM #1
    jby257
    jby257 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2016
    Location
    Columbia SC
    Posts
    6

    Flywheel magnet damage

    The charge coil came loose from the plate. One of the screws worked itself out.
    It caused some damage to one of the plastic bumpers on the flywheel magnet.

    Would it it be safe to clean the loose material and use flywheel? Or is it toast?
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. BLRider

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 