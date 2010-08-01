|
|
-
Flywheel magnet damage
The charge coil came loose from the plate. One of the screws worked itself out.
It caused some damage to one of the plastic bumpers on the flywheel magnet.
Would it it be safe to clean the loose material and use flywheel? Or is it toast?
