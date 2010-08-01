Since my engine is going to need a rebuild I was thinking of swapping it out with an 1100.

Is this possible? What all would I need from an 1100? Will just the long block work or will I need to replace the manifolds, carbs, exhaust, and pump too? What about the electronics? I just had my E-rebuilt by Jet Ski Solutions and would prefer that didn't go to waste.

Sorry I know this has probably been asked before but I couldn't find anything conclusive answers when I was searching.