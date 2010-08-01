Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 900STX to 1100 Conversion #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Copperas Cove, TX Age 34 Posts 48 900STX to 1100 Conversion Since my engine is going to need a rebuild I was thinking of swapping it out with an 1100.



Is this possible? What all would I need from an 1100? Will just the long block work or will I need to replace the manifolds, carbs, exhaust, and pump too? What about the electronics? I just had my E-rebuilt by Jet Ski Solutions and would prefer that didn't go to waste.



