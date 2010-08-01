Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Wet jet yamaha parts yamaha 650 parts #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2016 Location Massachusetts Posts 58 Wet jet yamaha parts yamaha 650 parts I have a full 1995 MasterCraft WetJet Kraze parts for sale. I have some parts on my ebay. I also have yamaha 650 cases, engine plates, cylinders, and head for sale. If you want any parts you can call or text me 7742003738 or check out my ebay https://www.ebay.com/usr/benjamidagget-0 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules