  Today, 06:06 PM #1
    newtondeegan
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    Lake Havasu City, AZ
    Age
    18
    Posts
    66

    SXI Pro into a fast, good handling ski.

    Hey Guys, I just picked up a 98' SXI Pro. This thing is bone stock, still has the stock bars, grips, and mat kit. The only aftermarket thing on it is a scoop grate.

    I rode it a few times and obviously the speed is good, but could definitely be better.
    I'm already going to be putting Front & Rear Sponsons, as well as a ride plate on it.

    Tell me what I can do to get this thing into a fast, great handling ski.

    I've heard putting an aftermarket pipe on it and hull extensions will help alot.

    Literally give me a list of things to do, i'm willing to spend a good amount of money on this ski so give me your input.


    (I will be posting some pictures whenever I do something to it)
  Today, 06:27 PM #2
    2strokesmoke
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    937

    Re: SXI Pro into a fast, good handling ski.

    Factory Pipe Limited pipe or Factory Pipe Dry pipe with water injection. Front sponsons, hull extensions and time in the tray. Should run mid 50s topend and carve very well.
