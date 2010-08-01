Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 92 650 vxr #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2009 Location nc Posts 259 92 650 vxr I have two identical 650vxr waverunners and took them out Sunday afternoon ran about a half a tank of gas through each one maybe 10 minutes at a time and then stopping switching Riders starting it back up after about for 45 minutes one of them didn't want to start got to the house and realized I had left the cap off the flush hose but it fired up I ran it for a few seconds and flushed it out for about 5 minutes. Would this cause an overheat issue? When it wouldn't start in the water I opened it up to check the gas it didn't feel hot or any hotter than the other ski and I didn't even know if the cap is off till I got to the house. I guess I can just put it back in the water and try and run it and see what it does.



