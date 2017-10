Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: pressure or vacuum leak down test? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location Indiana Age 52 Posts 7 pressure or vacuum leak down test? So is there a preferred way to do a leak down test? If you put 10lbs of positive pressure in an engine then you have the opportunity to confirm where the leak(s) is coming from with soapy water. Most of what I see however uses a vacuum. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules