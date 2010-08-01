Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2000 Kawasaki Ultra 150 and X2 part out #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2015 Location Miami Age 25 Posts 65 2000 Kawasaki Ultra 150 and X2 part out As the title says parting an Ultra 150 and a Kawasaki X2.



Ultra 150

Good cases $350

crank with some life left in it. Tight rods and all bearings spin but a few make some noise. Can provide video $250

1 good cylinder $200

core cylinder $40

cylinder with some pitting in the nikasil plating towards the bottom. $125

no pump

untested ebox make offer$$



anything else just ask



X2 is complete but not running, no starter locked up bendix.



carb needs rebuild

pump is good

TR intake grate

gas tank

waterbox

ect..



make offers will pull motor tonight and get compression readings Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules