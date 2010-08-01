|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
2000 Kawasaki Ultra 150 and X2 part out
As the title says parting an Ultra 150 and a Kawasaki X2.
Ultra 150
Good cases $350
crank with some life left in it. Tight rods and all bearings spin but a few make some noise. Can provide video $250
1 good cylinder $200
core cylinder $40
cylinder with some pitting in the nikasil plating towards the bottom. $125
no pump
untested ebox make offer$$
anything else just ask
X2 is complete but not running, no starter locked up bendix.
carb needs rebuild
pump is good
TR intake grate
gas tank
waterbox
ect..
make offers will pull motor tonight and get compression readings
