NEW Factory Pipe 650SX X2 deal
C'mon everyone- We need 15 more orders for NEW Factory Pipes, or do you all want to continue to fight each other and pay $600 for a used one like this posted on pwctoday??
www.factorypipedeal.com
Don't have a 650? Buy a few, wait till next summer and sell them for $600 like this guy, only you can claim NIB!
Re: NEW Factory Pipe 650SX X2 deal
id be in but i have 6 already
