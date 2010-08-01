pxctoday

  Today, 01:59 PM #1
    19D
    19D is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    US
    Age
    50
    Posts
    53

    NEW Factory Pipe 650SX X2 deal

    C'mon everyone- We need 15 more orders for NEW Factory Pipes, or do you all want to continue to fight each other and pay $600 for a used one like this posted on pwctoday??
    www.factorypipedeal.com
    Don't have a 650? Buy a few, wait till next summer and sell them for $600 like this guy, only you can claim NIB!

  Today, 02:01 PM #2
    hellcat66
    hellcat66 is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home hellcat66's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2008
    Location
    4500 ft.
    Age
    43
    Posts
    2,669

    Re: NEW Factory Pipe 650SX X2 deal

    id be in but i have 6 already
