So I have a stock SSXI with a freshly rebuilt 750 in it. Perfect compression and clean carbs but completely stock. Just picked up a SSXI with coffmans pipe, boyesen reeds, ocean pro flame arrestors, ocean pro ride plate, scoop intake grate, and dual cooled pump. The engine is locked up from sitting though.
What of these parts are worth the work of swapping in for a noticeable difference. Adding everything will obviously change the ski up but I don't want to get too involved into it since it'll only be ridden occasionally as compared to the x2.