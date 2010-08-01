Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Kawasaki 750 SSXI Mod Options #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2014 Location westport Age 21 Posts 89 Kawasaki 750 SSXI Mod Options So I have a stock SSXI with a freshly rebuilt 750 in it. Perfect compression and clean carbs but completely stock. Just picked up a SSXI with coffmans pipe, boyesen reeds, ocean pro flame arrestors, ocean pro ride plate, scoop intake grate, and dual cooled pump. The engine is locked up from sitting though.



What of these parts are worth the work of swapping in for a noticeable difference. Adding everything will obviously change the ski up but I don't want to get too involved into it since it'll only be ridden occasionally as compared to the x2. Learning what I can. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 9,340 Re: Kawasaki 750 SSXI Mod Options EBen though is I'd occasionally used doing all the mods wI'll make it MUCH more fun. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.



Photos no longer being hosted by Photobucket. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 1 guests) LJRubi05, Wet Wolf Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules