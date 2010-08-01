|
|
-
Frequent Poster
Seadoo RXX- NO SPARK
Was running great today, then on way back to the dock, it died out.
would not start, cranks fine, beeps twice when I connect key. Put it on trailer and pulled a plug. NO spark. Any ideas?
oh yeah- I'm not good with electrical so give it to me in easy to follow instructions
Thx.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules