  Today, 07:33 PM
    banjomaniac
    1100 STX Broken Starter mount

    I'm going to look at an 1100 STX a guy has for sale with a broken starter, the casing it mounts to is broken and I want an opinion on weather it can be welded or fixed. Its gonna be a week or so before he gets back but here is a pic he had of the damage.

    Banjomaniac00606_cQsoq7zZLc5_600x450.jpg
  Today, 07:37 PM
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Re: 1100 STX Broken Starter mount

    Pass
  Today, 07:58 PM
    spedesdamit87
    Re: 1100 STX Broken Starter mount

    Quote Originally Posted by Grumpy Old Guy View Post
    Pass
    I would split the case and replace the whole side or the starter broke if you got it like for next to nothing I would do it


    Sent from my Pixel XL using Tapatalk
  Today, 08:04 PM
    banjomaniac
    Re: 1100 STX Broken Starter mount

    I'm gonna go look at it. It has a 2019 sticker so it ain't sat long. Thanks for the reply.

    Banjomaniac
  Today, 08:14 PM
    spedesdamit87
    Re: 1100 STX Broken Starter mount

    Quote Originally Posted by banjomaniac View Post
    I'm gonna go look at it. It has a 2019 sticker so it ain't sat long. Thanks for the reply.

    Banjomaniac
    Sorry I used talk to text on that it butchered it

    Sent from my Pixel XL using Tapatalk
