1100 STX Broken Starter mount
I'm going to look at an 1100 STX a guy has for sale with a broken starter, the casing it mounts to is broken and I want an opinion on weather it can be welded or fixed. Its gonna be a week or so before he gets back but here is a pic he had of the damage.
Re: 1100 STX Broken Starter mount
Re: 1100 STX Broken Starter mount
I would split the case and replace the whole side or the starter broke if you got it like for next to nothing I would do it
Pass
Re: 1100 STX Broken Starter mount
I'm gonna go look at it. It has a 2019 sticker so it ain't sat long. Thanks for the reply.
Re: 1100 STX Broken Starter mount
Sorry I used talk to text on that it butchered it
I'm gonna go look at it. It has a 2019 sticker so it ain't sat long. Thanks for the reply.
