Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 2000 RX Millenium Edtiton starting issue #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2015 Location Tarentum, pa Age 31 Posts 9 2000 RX Millenium Edtiton starting issue I recently bought this ski, 2000 RX Millenium carb'd 951. It was advertised as not running, so when I went to see it I did a compression test and checked for spark. Both were good so I bought it. I think I got a fairly good deal at $650 including an aluminum triton single trailer.



I got it home and changed the fuel and plugs and it started and I ran it for about 10 seconds but it wouldn't rev well. The next time I tried to start it a few days later, it would start after a little cranking but would only idle for a few seconds and then die. I'm sure the carbs need rebuilt and lines need replaced, but here comes the real issue. Each time you attach the key you get the normal 2 beeps. After a few cranking attempts the starter will continue to crank after you let off the button, and even after you yank the dess lanyard. you have to disconnect the battery to make it stop.



I have replaced the starter solenoid, which did not correct this problem. Could this starter issue be a dess or mepem problem? I'm aware I'll have to go through the carbs, lines, rave valves, etc to get it running well but I don't know if I want to spend the money on a new mpem, plus all the usual carb,lines etc. Is this ski really worth sinking that kind of money into? The motor is supposedly fresh and a compression test verifies this at 130 psi per cyl, but the ski itself has like 650hrs on it #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2008 Location The flakka capitol of Florida Age 35 Posts 3,924 Re: 2000 RX Millenium Edtiton starting issue HOLY****!

650 hours?!?!

That's gotta be a record for a 951.....

If it's in good shape, why not fix it? The RX is the best 2 seater stroke seadoo made.

First thing is attach a voltmeter to the wire that switches on the solenoid. Try starting it, then see if there's voltage once you let off the start button. How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?





Good point, that'll tell me if the switch is still trying to close the solenoid, possibly sticking start button? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Ajkustra

