Have several pieces for sale, need to make some space in the garage
All came off a 00 Kawi ultra 150, top end seized due to broken oil line
Ski sat in PO's garage for years.
All prices + actual shipping out of SW Florida
Bottom end cases complete with crank & Flywheel $150
Stator with oil pump very clean $40
Waterbox $20
Grab Bar & Handlebar cover $20
Vent $20
intake $20
Fuel & oil filler tubes $20
Gauge Display *untested* $125
shoot me a PM for a quicker response, I don't always remember to check back on my listings daily, don't do them often.
I have a couple ski's coming in next week so I need to get rid of this stuff and empty a crate..