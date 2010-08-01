pxctoday

  Today, 03:25 PM
    Spim
    Spim is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Spim's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2009
    Location
    Florida
    Posts
    14,659

    Garage Clean out 00' Kawi Ultra 150 Bottom End, Stator, Exhaust, misc.

    Have several pieces for sale, need to make some space in the garage

    All came off a 00 Kawi ultra 150, top end seized due to broken oil line

    Ski sat in PO's garage for years.
    All prices + actual shipping out of SW Florida

    Bottom end cases complete with crank & Flywheel $150
    Stator with oil pump very clean $40
    Waterbox $20
    Grab Bar & Handlebar cover $20
    Vent $20
    intake $20
    Fuel & oil filler tubes $20
    Gauge Display *untested* $125

    shoot me a PM for a quicker response, I don't always remember to check back on my listings daily, don't do them often.

    I have a couple ski's coming in next week so I need to get rid of this stuff and empty a crate..

















