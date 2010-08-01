Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Garage Clean out 00' Kawi Ultra 150 Bottom End, Stator, Exhaust, misc. #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Feb 2009 Location Florida Posts 14,659 Garage Clean out 00' Kawi Ultra 150 Bottom End, Stator, Exhaust, misc. Have several pieces for sale, need to make some space in the garage



All came off a 00 Kawi ultra 150, top end seized due to broken oil line



Ski sat in PO's garage for years.

All prices + actual shipping out of SW Florida



Bottom end cases complete with crank & Flywheel $150

Stator with oil pump very clean $40

Waterbox $20

Grab Bar & Handlebar cover $20

Vent $20

intake $20

Fuel & oil filler tubes $20

Gauge Display *untested* $125



shoot me a PM for a quicker response, I don't always remember to check back on my listings daily, don't do them often.



I have a couple ski's coming in next week so I need to get rid of this stuff and empty a crate..



































Last edited by Spim; Today at 03:36 PM .



I would rather sit than quit...

______________________________

