This ski was just gone through at our shop, Havasu Watercraft, last week 10/03/17 and had lots of new parts installed and everything inspected. We rebuilt the carbs, replaced every fuel and water line, installed a new midshaft housing and new short shaft. We added a new flow control valve, fuel filter, re-wired the bilge pump and cracked open the ebox to make sure everything was in good shape. This ski is the ultimate free ride ski with absolutely everything you would ever need to dominate the waves. Scroll down for complete parts list.



Bottom line is that every part for this ski was purchased new either OEM or after market in January 2014.

This ski has very little use and is ready to ride right now, today. Pink in hand with current registration.



WE ARE WILLING TO MEET AT PISMO THIS WEEKEND FOR A DEMO FOR A SERIOUS BUYER



AT A GLANCE

*Kommander 760 61X big bore (170PSI) with 62T cases and SBN38 carbs for fuel economy with GOBBS of power.

*Skat Trak Magnum 12 vien 144mm set back pump with Thrust Innovations trim system

*Cold fusion couplers, Kenny Keepers, Blowsion handle pole with Blowsion OVP steering system, Blowsion one way scupper valve.





COMPLETE PARTS LIST



***********UNDER THE HOOD**************

Kommander built 760 61X big bore with 62T cases epoxy filled and ported including textured cases for better atomizing fuel, girdled Kommander billet cylinder head with dome size 38.5cc 170 PSI compression in both jugs

SBN38 carbs with Jetworks t handle screws for easy tuning, carbs just rebuilt last week here by us, Blowsion filters and adapters

Billet aluminum reed spacers with oem stock reeds

Kommander billet stator cover with OEM lightened flywheel and OEM stator

OEM ignition coil with MSD spark plug boots with MSD Enhancer CDI and OEM regulator/rectifier

Cold Fusion billet ebox mount

Cold Fusion motor mounts with Kenny Keepers

Cold Fusion billet PTO coupler and midshaft coupler with Cold Fusion coupler dampner

Brand NEW installed last week installed WSM Midshaft housing and short shaft

Factory B Pipe Limited chamber with all screws on head pipe in perfect shape and spin freely with brand new last week JetWorks Pro Flow water control valve for that BRAPPP

Factory Pipe waterbox with Blowsion Black Mamba exhaust hose to billet Blowsion exhaust outlet

Cold Fusion gas Tank

Rule 500GPH bilge pump with rotary switch on dash panel

Odyssey Battery in Blowsion battery box





*************HANDLE POLE*************

Billet Blowsion handle pole with sealed Blowsion OVP steering system with Blowsion steering cable

Blowsion riser handle bars

Blowsion finger throttle with Blowsion Trim Lever

Custom painted chin pad

Blowsion pole spring with RRP pole tensioner

RRP handle pole bracket

Blowsion handle pole bolt

OEM start stop switch assembly

Troy Lee ODI lock on grips



**************PUMP*****************

Skat Trak Magnum 12 vien 144mm pump with Skat Trak thin blade cut back 9/17 impeller

Skat Track extended driveshaft

Stainless wear ring

Thrust Innovations trim nozzle assembly

Short Rickter Ride Plate

WORX Rickter intake grate





****************HULL******************

2014 Rickter FR02 EVO Glass lay up with tray widened and Dakine foot strap and front foot hold. Dakine strap set up for goofy footer but also has Rickter foot holds included

Blowsion Destroyer tubbies and custom Blowsion paint job

Blowsion one way scupper valve with billet outlet

Billet 45 degree water bypass fittings

Billet bilge outlet

Cold Fusion hood hooks

Blowsion billet hood latch





The original invoice for this ski is ridiculously larger than the current asking price, but this ski doesn't get ridden any more and deserves someone who will happily get this thing salty on the regular.



$16,500 obo





Please call or text for any more information 760-420-5130





Brandon Lauzier

Owner

Havasu Watercraft

