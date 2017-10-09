pxctoday

  Today, 01:19 PM
    havasuwc
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    escondido, ca
    Posts
    20

    Blowsion Built 2014 Rickter FR-2 EVO Randy Laine Free Ride Ski For Sale

    A very good customer of our shop here in Escondido Ca has asked us to list his Blowsion built 2014 Rickter FR-2 EVO for sale. None other than Mr. Randy Laine aka the Mayor of Oside has decided to part ways with his beautiful Blowsion Rickter.

    This ski was just gone through at our shop, Havasu Watercraft, last week 10/03/17 and had lots of new parts installed and everything inspected. We rebuilt the carbs, replaced every fuel and water line, installed a new midshaft housing and new short shaft. We added a new flow control valve, fuel filter, re-wired the bilge pump and cracked open the ebox to make sure everything was in good shape. This ski is the ultimate free ride ski with absolutely everything you would ever need to dominate the waves. Scroll down for complete parts list.

    Bottom line is that every part for this ski was purchased new either OEM or after market in January 2014.
    This ski has very little use and is ready to ride right now, today. Pink in hand with current registration.

    WE ARE WILLING TO MEET AT PISMO THIS WEEKEND FOR A DEMO FOR A SERIOUS BUYER

    AT A GLANCE
    *Kommander 760 61X big bore (170PSI) with 62T cases and SBN38 carbs for fuel economy with GOBBS of power.
    *Skat Trak Magnum 12 vien 144mm set back pump with Thrust Innovations trim system
    *Cold fusion couplers, Kenny Keepers, Blowsion handle pole with Blowsion OVP steering system, Blowsion one way scupper valve.


    COMPLETE PARTS LIST

    ***********UNDER THE HOOD**************
    Kommander built 760 61X big bore with 62T cases epoxy filled and ported including textured cases for better atomizing fuel, girdled Kommander billet cylinder head with dome size 38.5cc 170 PSI compression in both jugs
    SBN38 carbs with Jetworks t handle screws for easy tuning, carbs just rebuilt last week here by us, Blowsion filters and adapters
    Billet aluminum reed spacers with oem stock reeds
    Kommander billet stator cover with OEM lightened flywheel and OEM stator
    OEM ignition coil with MSD spark plug boots with MSD Enhancer CDI and OEM regulator/rectifier
    Cold Fusion billet ebox mount
    Cold Fusion motor mounts with Kenny Keepers
    Cold Fusion billet PTO coupler and midshaft coupler with Cold Fusion coupler dampner
    Brand NEW installed last week installed WSM Midshaft housing and short shaft
    Factory B Pipe Limited chamber with all screws on head pipe in perfect shape and spin freely with brand new last week JetWorks Pro Flow water control valve for that BRAPPP
    Factory Pipe waterbox with Blowsion Black Mamba exhaust hose to billet Blowsion exhaust outlet
    Cold Fusion gas Tank
    Rule 500GPH bilge pump with rotary switch on dash panel
    Odyssey Battery in Blowsion battery box


    *************HANDLE POLE*************
    Billet Blowsion handle pole with sealed Blowsion OVP steering system with Blowsion steering cable
    Blowsion riser handle bars
    Blowsion finger throttle with Blowsion Trim Lever
    Custom painted chin pad
    Blowsion pole spring with RRP pole tensioner
    RRP handle pole bracket
    Blowsion handle pole bolt
    OEM start stop switch assembly
    Troy Lee ODI lock on grips

    **************PUMP*****************
    Skat Trak Magnum 12 vien 144mm pump with Skat Trak thin blade cut back 9/17 impeller
    Skat Track extended driveshaft
    Stainless wear ring
    Thrust Innovations trim nozzle assembly
    Short Rickter Ride Plate
    WORX Rickter intake grate


    ****************HULL******************
    2014 Rickter FR02 EVO Glass lay up with tray widened and Dakine foot strap and front foot hold. Dakine strap set up for goofy footer but also has Rickter foot holds included
    Blowsion Destroyer tubbies and custom Blowsion paint job
    Blowsion one way scupper valve with billet outlet
    Billet 45 degree water bypass fittings
    Billet bilge outlet
    Cold Fusion hood hooks
    Blowsion billet hood latch


    The original invoice for this ski is ridiculously larger than the current asking price, but this ski doesn't get ridden any more and deserves someone who will happily get this thing salty on the regular.

    $16,500 obo


    Please call or text for any more information 760-420-5130


    Brandon Lauzier
    Owner
    Havasu Watercraft
    Escondido Ca
    Havasu Watercraft
    watercraftpartsonline.com
    800-680-6621.
    watercraftsalvage@live.com
    http://stores.ebay.com/HAVASU-WATERCRAFT-SALVAGE
