Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Solas 144 Mag, Hooker 9/15, Solas Wear Ring #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2012 Location Yardley, PA Posts 21 Solas 144 Mag, Hooker 9/15, Solas Wear Ring Solas 144 Mag stator



Pump stator was originally purchased from jetmaniac new and properly clearances for bearing fitment with pump cone, veins in great shape - $325 shipped to CONUS



Hooker 9/15 has maybe 5 rides on it since new, excellent shape, nose seal and tool - $230 shipped to CONUS



Solas 144 stainless wear ring - $185 shipped to CONUS



Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules