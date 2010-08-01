Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: MRD Help #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2016 Location Toronto, ON Age 30 Posts 78 MRD Help I am fitting an MRD system to my 750SX this weekend and after reading all the information I could find I found some stating that the stock fuel tank check valve (5psi?) should be removed as the tank will build pressure which will over pressure the system and cause engine flooding?



I have a cold fusion pickup kit on it's way to me with no check valve but it was being run with a 550 inline check valve.



What is/has anyone else run with regards a check valve with the MRD system?



Thanks in advance #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2016 Location Toronto, ON Age 30 Posts 78 Re: MRD Help On further reading I found the following in an MRD tuning document and will put it here for anyone looking for the same answers:



NOTE: THE MOST COMMON CAUSE OF IMPROPER OPERATION, IS THE LACK OF THE INSTALLER REMOVING THE CHECK VALVE FROM THE FUEL TANK VENT CIRCUIT, WHICH CAUSES THE TANK TO BUILD PRESSURE. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules