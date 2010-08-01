Thread: MRD Help

|
MRD Help
I am fitting an MRD system to my 750SX this weekend and after reading all the information I could find I found some stating that the stock fuel tank check valve (5psi?) should be removed as the tank will build pressure which will over pressure the system and cause engine flooding?
I have a cold fusion pickup kit on it's way to me with no check valve but it was being run with a 550 inline check valve.
What is/has anyone else run with regards a check valve with the MRD system?
Thanks in advance
Re: MRD Help
On further reading I found the following in an MRD tuning document and will put it here for anyone looking for the same answers:
NOTE: THE MOST COMMON CAUSE OF IMPROPER OPERATION, IS THE LACK OF THE INSTALLER REMOVING THE CHECK VALVE FROM THE FUEL TANK VENT CIRCUIT, WHICH CAUSES THE TANK TO BUILD PRESSURE.
