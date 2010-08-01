Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: VX 110 Problem MAX 7200 RPM not easy to solve #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location France Age 46 Posts 2 VX 110 Problem MAX 7200 RPM not easy to solve Hello,

I have a problem with my VX 110 from 2006. I bought it on may 2017. The VX has 200 hours and it was well maintained.

The maximum RPM it can get now is only 7200RPM.

I have got YDS and maintenance book. I have no error code.

Here is the history of what I have done:

It was overfilled by the dealer. I remove oil to the right level when the VX is HOT. The oil level is near the minimum now when HOT (in the water).

After I changed the plug and removed air filter, clean the manifold and the pressure/temperature sensor. Nothing Change 7000 RPM. Actually I have no air filter.

I checked the resistance of the coil they are all good in the specification.

Then I looked to the main relay and see it was much corroded in one pin (5). I bought another one on ebay, changed it. Nothing Change.



Then I clean the injectors by throwing injector cleaner inside the injectors themselves. They look good and their resistances are OK 12ohm. I tried ignition on each coil they are all working good.

When I run the vx the plug are not wet. The idle is perfect and the Vx is getting very quickly up to 7200RPM in the water. But it cant get to 8000RPM.



Then I test the accelerator position sensor. The Outputs were OK in Voltage but sensor n°1 wasnt conform to specification in Ohmmeter at fully opened position. I changed the value by moving the body of the sensor to get the right value. All the values are correct now.

I tried this with computer and the value were lowest in voltage output but in the specification of Yamaha. No fault code.

I found exactly the same throttle opening which is 80.3°.



I started the Vx out of the water and nothing change. i didn't test it in the water but i doubt that have change something.

Regarding to your experience what do you think it can be ?

Do you think it can be the jet pump unit because the bearings have to be changed, said by the dealer.

But they are not very bad and the VX have no vibration.

Do you think it can be the battery, fuel pump, o ring leak??

I cant swap any materiel, I have to test them with YDS and look if they are faulty.

Could you help me please! Sorry for my bad American wording! #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location France Age 46 Posts 2 Re: VX 110 Problem MAX 7200 RPM not easy to solve Here are the files of YDS



