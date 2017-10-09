Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Riva Red Pipe wb1 fs #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2013 Location Dawsonville, GA Age 21 Posts 98 Riva Red Pipe wb1 fs Riva red pipe for sale. Fits waveblasters, and possibly waverunner IIIs and others. In good physical shape, no cracks or leaks. Could use some paint. Have studs installed in the manifold. Ran it for 2 years this way, never had an issue with the pipe rattling loose. Water injection hole has been tapped for mikuni main jets. Currently has a 120 in it. Sorta acts as a pseudo factory pipe, can adjust the amount of water in the chamber. Pipe bracket has been cut so that I could remove it and the (stock) head without removing the pipe. $375 plus shipping



