Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: waterbox sealing #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location Indiana Age 52 Posts 5 waterbox sealing I haven't found a thread on how to seal a stock 550 waterbox. I bought a used one to replace the loud aluminum one in my ski and when I fired it up I noticed smoke coming from the front of the ski.



What's the best way to seal it and with what?



Thanks #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2011 Location Brooklyn Center, MN Posts 2,339 Re: waterbox sealing Get a new one. That one is junk and ready to split open.



If your really set on keeping that one, i would fiberglass the whole thing



OR



Are you sure its the box? not a bad hose or bad clamp now? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules