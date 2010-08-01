pxctoday

  Yesterday, 09:59 PM #1
    Mr.Smirky
    Join Date
    Sep 2017
    Location
    Indiana
    Age
    52
    Posts
    5

    waterbox sealing

    I haven't found a thread on how to seal a stock 550 waterbox. I bought a used one to replace the loud aluminum one in my ski and when I fired it up I noticed smoke coming from the front of the ski.

    What's the best way to seal it and with what?

    Thanks
  Yesterday, 10:36 PM #2
    TMali
    Join Date
    Mar 2011
    Location
    Brooklyn Center, MN
    Posts
    2,339

    Re: waterbox sealing

    Get a new one. That one is junk and ready to split open.

    If your really set on keeping that one, i would fiberglass the whole thing

    OR

    Are you sure its the box? not a bad hose or bad clamp now?
