waterbox sealing
I haven't found a thread on how to seal a stock 550 waterbox. I bought a used one to replace the loud aluminum one in my ski and when I fired it up I noticed smoke coming from the front of the ski.
What's the best way to seal it and with what?
Thanks
Re: waterbox sealing
Get a new one. That one is junk and ready to split open.
If your really set on keeping that one, i would fiberglass the whole thing
OR
Are you sure its the box? not a bad hose or bad clamp now?
