Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Repitched SXR prop vs Hooker? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location North Dakota Age 38 Posts 18 Repitched SXR prop vs Hooker? I have a stock big swill sxr prop that I can get repitched by impros to 9/17. It's be balanced and trued for 150 bucks. Is that the way to go vs getting a Hooker 9/17 big swirl from Impros? Its a slightly modded 650ski for rec and freestyle use on lakes only. So low end is what im after. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2007 Location 801 Posts 3,190 Re: Repitched SXR prop vs Hooker? Why don't you just ask Dave at Impros? #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Vallejo Age 34 Posts 2,524 Re: Repitched SXR prop vs Hooker? the SXR prop will be heavier.

will it be cutback for the 650 pump as well? "If it ain't broke, fix it till it is".



"If all else fails, immortality can always be assured by spectacular error"

- John Kenneth Galbraith Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) fastgtfairlane Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules