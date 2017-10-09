pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 04:44 PM #1
    Tone
    Tone is online now
    PWCToday Newbie Tone's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2017
    Location
    Copperas Cove, TX
    Age
    34
    Posts
    46

    900 STX Engine Troubles

    When I first went out on the lake this weekend my jet ski was difficult to start, it happens sometimes no big deal. I need to rebuild my carbs and I planned on doing it this winter. Anyway once it started it ran fine and I was out for about an hour then I decided to relax on the beach for a little while. I don't beach my jet ski, I anchor it about 10 ft out and swim to shore. After about half an hour I decided to go back out and when I went to start it the engine struggled to turn over. I thought my battery was weak because it was difficult to start earlier and thought nothing of it. I After 5 minutes of riding it starts running really rough then dies. I tried to start it again but got nothing it was like the engine seized on me. I got a tow back to the boat launch and tried it again and it turned over easily like normal it will even start but it will not run. I decided to check the plugs and the first one was completely dry not oily like the other 2. I decided there must be something wrong and ended up pulling the cylinder head cover.

    20171009_150932.jpg
    20171009_150941.jpg
    20171009_150954.jpg

    There is obvious damage to the #1 cylinder and piston. Anyone have an idea what would cause this? It looks like something hard got into the cylinder somehow. I prexmix so it's not oil starved.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:06 PM #2
    don37725
    don37725 is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home don37725's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2006
    Location
    Smoky Mountains TN
    Age
    74
    Posts
    3,371

    Re: 900 STX Engine Troubles

    Sorry to say most likely crank bearing failure - when they fail small pieces go through the combustion chamber and pock mark the piston and head - Try turning motor by hand through 1 full rotation - If crank bearing is gone the crank will contact crank case and prevent it from making a full turn - Other possibility is ring failed with same resulting pock marks but, I don't see deep scratches in cyl wall in your pics, which is why I suspect crank bearing - either way you need to pull cylinder for further inspection.
    Last edited by don37725; Today at 05:07 PM.

    ***    Democracy is two wolves and a lamb deciding what to have for dinner***
    *******************Liberty is a well-armed lamb.*****************

    **********Lotteries are created by those who understand math**********
    ***************to take advantage of those who do not****************

    ***************As government expands, liberty contracts**************
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 