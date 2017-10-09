Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 900 STX Engine Troubles #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Copperas Cove, TX Age 34 Posts 46 900 STX Engine Troubles When I first went out on the lake this weekend my jet ski was difficult to start, it happens sometimes no big deal. I need to rebuild my carbs and I planned on doing it this winter. Anyway once it started it ran fine and I was out for about an hour then I decided to relax on the beach for a little while. I don't beach my jet ski, I anchor it about 10 ft out and swim to shore. After about half an hour I decided to go back out and when I went to start it the engine struggled to turn over. I thought my battery was weak because it was difficult to start earlier and thought nothing of it. I After 5 minutes of riding it starts running really rough then dies. I tried to start it again but got nothing it was like the engine seized on me. I got a tow back to the boat launch and tried it again and it turned over easily like normal it will even start but it will not run. I decided to check the plugs and the first one was completely dry not oily like the other 2. I decided there must be something wrong and ended up pulling the cylinder head cover.



20171009_150932.jpg

20171009_150941.jpg

20171009_150954.jpg



There is obvious damage to the #1 cylinder and piston. Anyone have an idea what would cause this? It looks like something hard got into the cylinder somehow. I prexmix so it's not oil starved. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jan 2006 Location Smoky Mountains TN Age 74 Posts 3,371 Re: 900 STX Engine Troubles Sorry to say most likely crank bearing failure - when they fail small pieces go through the combustion chamber and pock mark the piston and head - Try turning motor by hand through 1 full rotation - If crank bearing is gone the crank will contact crank case and prevent it from making a full turn - Other possibility is ring failed with same resulting pock marks but, I don't see deep scratches in cyl wall in your pics, which is why I suspect crank bearing - either way you need to pull cylinder for further inspection. Last edited by don37725; Today at 05:07 PM .

