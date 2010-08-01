pxctoday

  Today, 03:55 PM #1
    Yabadabadoo
    PWCToday Regular
    Scored a sxr... Needs some engine advice, 750 engine the same?

    So I just scored a 2007 sxr 800 with a completely blown engine. The crank is completely seized, rod broken and blew through the case and busted the starter too. Head is good, cylinder sleeve is busted off on one of them so I have a couple questions. Basically I'm looking for the least expensive way to get it going good again.
    1. Are all 750 big pin crankshafts and cases the same as the sxr 800?
    2. Can I order sleeves for the cylinders then get a local shop to do them? Most machine shops/engine rebuild shops should be able to?

    Basically what I'm thinking is to get a bottom end from a 750 big pin, then resleeve the cylinders that I already have and obviously new pistons and gaskets etc...... Am I on the right track?
    Also if anyone has a link for a sxr 800 manual I'd appreciate it.

    Thanks in advance
  Today, 04:25 PM #2
    Merk
    I dream skis
    Re: Scored a sxr... Needs some engine advice, 750 engine the same?

    What part of canada?
  Today, 04:31 PM #3
    Yabadabadoo
    PWCToday Regular
    Re: Scored a sxr... Needs some engine advice, 750 engine the same?

    Bc... You?
