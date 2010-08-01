pxctoday

  1. Today, 03:51 PM #1
    BobC
    2003 rxdi needs help

    I have a 2003 RXDI that I am trying to bring back to life. Tasks complete so far:

    Engine rebuild by SES - compression 125 in both cylinders cold test
    New fuel pump rebuild - tested and pressure good at 107
    Cleaned and tested fuel injectors
    New rectifier - a steady 13.5 volts when running on the hose
    New plug wire caps

    So here is the problem. I clean everything including raves, fuel injectors and install new spark plugs. It runs great on the lake for about 20-30 minutes before it starts bogging down, losing power, and then eventually wont start. I pull plugs and raves and it is a watery/oily mess and the plugs are black. I am particularly concerned about the water droplets on the raves. I have done this exercise twice now. I am thinking this issue is what caused the engine to go bad originally. I am new to the jet ski world and I am out of ideas. Any help would be appreciated. I am going to try and attach the pics here.
  2. Today, 04:57 PM #2
    Hydro-Mike
    Re: 2003 rxdi needs help

    Welcome Bob- Pics will help a lot. If there are water droplets on the rave valves that is cause for concern, a gasket leaking perhaps maybe something not torqued correctly. Have you downloaded the shop manual? And how much of the rebuild did you do (ie you got a rebuilt short block)? Is there any water in the hull after your 20-30 minute run times? I would start with simple things go over what you did with the manual as a reference, Assembly,torque specs,also check your waterline routeing. Look for something missed. If your engine is processing water don't run it until you figure this out. You may want to check compression now and pull the raves to check for any damage that may have occurred to the pistons. If you see anything on the pistons pull the head and check the cylinder walls. I know its a lot to cover but it needs to be done methodically or your wasting your time. Look forward to your pics.
  3. Today, 05:33 PM #3
    BobC
    Re: 2003 rxdi needs help

    file1-3.jpegfile2-2.jpegfile-5.jpeg

    Thanks for the quick reply. Hopefully the pics are there now. I had the engine rebuilt by SES so I only had to install and I was fairly meticulous about labeling parts and making sure torque specs were correct. I also have the shop manual, however some language is over my head! I called SES and they think it is from the exhaust manifold to black pipe connection, I have the o ring style gasket. Looking through the rave valve holes the pistons still look ok, but I have not pulled the cylinder head off. There is a small amount of water in hull after riding, but not much to speak of. I finally got a hold of a descent comp tester and it was 125 in each cylinder on a cold engine test. I feel like I am close to getting this thing back on the water full time. Like I said it rides great for 30 minutes then goes south. After everything dries out and I clean things up a bit, it fires right up and runs fine.
  4. Today, 05:40 PM #4
    kcr357
    Re: 2003 rxdi needs help

    Did you loosen the exhaust mounts, tighten the pipe to the manifold, then snug down the pipe to mount and mount to engine brackets?
  5. Today, 05:41 PM #5
    kcr357
    Re: 2003 rxdi needs help

    Also, is the carbone ring making a buzzing sound or vibrating a lot?
