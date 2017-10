Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha GP 1200R low speed adjustment screws (3) #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2015 Location Miami Age 25 Posts 64 Yamaha GP 1200R low speed adjustment screws (3) Had to drill out the low speed adjustment screws on a set of carbs off on a GP 1200r and need some replacements. I cant find them anywhere. If someone has a set of 3 or can point me in the right direction to buy some It would be much appreciated.



Thanks

