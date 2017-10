Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Wtb seadoo mpem racing programmer #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location new baden IL Age 37 Posts 2 Wtb seadoo mpem racing programmer I am looking to buy a seadoo mpem racing programmer or maybe a seadoo mpem programmer.

Let me know

thanks #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2013 Location Columbus, oh Age 36 Posts 232 Re: Wtb seadoo mpem racing programmer Racing programmers are very hard to come by. I know of 2 Or 3 but no-one who would be willing to sell. Regular programmers pop up every once in a while on here or ebay. There is one on eBay now but they want 1100 and it doesn't even have all the cables.



You are probably better off with a Candoo pro.



I know they didnt make a lot of them. But if the easy answer is to get a cando pro, then im hoping maybe somebody has one laying around and they bought a candoo. atleast thats what im hoping

