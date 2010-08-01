|
2 seadoo gts 3 seaters excellent shape low hours san diego
I'm selling our two Sea-Doo GTS with superlow hours. These skis aren't beat up or have not been ridden hard at all adult owned and ridden. No kids have driven them.
These are great models the bulletproof rotax 720 engines with no electronic fuel injection system to go bad. We have enjoyed these is but it's time to move onto a new hobby.
comes with a super nice double trailer with a storage box
4 gas containers with lock on the trailer
lifejackets
two sets of keys
anchors
Extra oil
skis have super low hours and have been garaged since new
I have kept up on the maintenance $1500 this year on:
brand new batteries
brand new carburetors the skis are in excellent shape not sun beater or ridden and put up wet. I run the gas out of the carbs I will let a serious buyer with cash in hand water test them if needed.
Everything is up-to-date and registered in my name
They have reverse
serious buyers only
no trades and no lowball offers
thank you
I am firm on the price
please text me 8084two87291
